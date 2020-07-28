LOUISVILLE — Theresa Noretta Hawn, 85, died peacefully in her sleep at the Hosparus unit in Louisville Kentucky on May 12, 2020.
She was born in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, and graduated from St Jerome High School. For most of her life, she lived in Mayfield and was very active in the community. She was a tax preparer for H&R Block and started and co-owned Little Lambs a Learning daycare. Noretta was an active member of the St Joseph Church, serving in many capacities.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Hawn Porta (Mark) of Louisville, Robert M Hawn Sr. (Angie) of Ozark, Missouri; five grandchildren, Leslie Bailey, Jessica Hartz, and Michael Porta of Louisville, Robert M Hawn Jr. and Preston Hawn of Rogers Arkansas; two stepdaughters Melanie Neel Thomas, and Nikki Pagel of Mayfield; five step-grandchildren, Mary Michael Ives of Calvert City, Karen Chapman Driver of Paducah, and Philip Chapman of Melber, Melanie Morris Ivey of Mayfield, and Ryan Bean formerly of Mayfield; seven great-grandchildren, and 10 step great-
grandchildren.
She is also survived by one brother, Jackie Roberts of Mayfield, Carol Jones and Iva Court of Paducah, and Joan Franc of Tonawanda, New York; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Robert Eldon Hawn Jr.; and her parents Boyd and Beulah Roberts.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at St Joseph Catholic Church, with Eric Riley officiating. Burial will follow at St Joseph Church cemetery.
The family request memorial contributions to be made to the St Vincent De Paul Society of Mayfield.
