Theresa M. Lee, 76, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Theresa was born in Paducah on Aug. 9, 1947, to the late James Everett and Dorothy Struwe Hurst. Theresa was a very crafty lady who enjoyed crocheting, crewel embroidery and painting rocks. She loved getting together every Saturday for shopping trips and lunch with family and friends. Theresa will be remembered by her family as being a loving and caring person.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, Tessa Brown (Steven) Kuttawa; one son, Joseph E. Lee, III (Jaime) of Sedalia; one sister, Tina Marie Clark (David) Reidland; three grandchildren, Cayla Madden of Sedalia, Barkley Brown of Kuttawa and Aiden Madden of Murray; and her nieces and nephews, Wendy Boyken, Brett Clark, Carson Lee, Heather Silberhorn and Meryl Lee; and two great-nieces and four great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Joseph Edward Lee, Jr.; one sister, Eugenia Mitchell; one nephew, John Gentry; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Ronnie Stinson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
