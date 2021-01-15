MAYFIELD — Theresa Jane Speed, 85, of Mayfield, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Mayfield Health and Rehab Facility.
She was a homemaker and a member of Mayfield Holiness Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Dora Jane Davidson, Mayfield; two sons, Freddie Joe (Minnie) Speed and Danny Lee (Lisa) Speed both of Mayfield; a sister; Frances O’Conner, Mooresville, Indiana; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Speed; parents, Lawrence and Flessie McKnabb Puckett; three brothers, J.R. Puckett, Clarence Puckett and Charles Puckett; a sister, Maggie Crawford; and a granddaughter, Tammy Franklin.
Funeral services were conducted Wednesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Bro. Brandon Mason officiating. Interment was in the Highland Park Cemetery. There was no public visitation.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
