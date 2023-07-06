Theresa C. Grana, 97, of Paducah, previously of Carlsbad, California, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Rivercrest Place Assisted Living.
Theresa was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Sept. 17, 1925, to Fluvio and Sadie Curcione Mattera. She married John Grana in 1946 and lived in Waukegan, Illinois, until John was recalled to active duty in the U.S. Army, and they moved around the U.S. and Europe during his 31 years of service.
Theresa held many jobs during her long life. From 1958 to 1960, she was employed by the U.S. Army for the 66th CIC (Counter-Intelligence Corp) in Stuttgart, Germany.
From 1962 to 1966, PS Magazine in Fort Knox, was fortunate enough to have her as part of its team. Following that, she served as an administrative assistant to the colonel at the U.S. Army Armor Center’s Officer Candidate School from 1966 to 1972. After MSG John retired in 1972, she relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, with her husband, where she worked for the DOD Transportation Department. Her career then took her to San Diego, California, in 1982, where she received a promotion and worked for the Department of Defense in the Navy’s Operational Test and Evaluation Force for the Tomahawk Cruise Missile project. She retired as manager, transportation in 1987.
During her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering for the Red Cross at Camp Pendleton and spending time with her beloved husband, John.
She was a remarkable person who will always be remembered for her unwavering determination, sense of humor, deep commitment, and love for her family. Her defining trait was her independence, which she used to inspire others to pursue their dreams and never give up. With her lively personality, she always brought joy to those around her and offered valuable advice. Everywhere she went, she made friends easily.
Theresa is survived by one son, Richard J. Grana (Cheryl) of Paducah; one brother, Dr. Anthony Mattera (Vickie) of Dyer, Indiana; one granddaughter, Tara Grana Diehl (James); three great-grandchildren, Ashton Woody, James R. Woody III, and Grace Woody.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, MSG John P. Grana; one grandson, Richard Ashley Grana; two brothers, Gerald Mattera, and Bernard Mattera; and her parents.
Services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Reidland United Methodist Church, 5515 Reidland Road, Paducah, with Katie Minnis officiating. Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. before the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Tower Foundation online: T2T.org or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.