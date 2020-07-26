LEXINGTON — Theodore “Skip” Roosevelt Griffin Jr., 87, of Paducah, passed away June 24, 2020, at Cedarhurst Personal Care in Lexington, after a lengthy illness and was surrounded by his family upon passing.
Skip was born in Dothan, Alabama, moving to Paducah while a young man. He was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and attended Paducah Community College. Skip was a proud member of the United States Air Force and upon completing his tour worked in management for over 40 years at one of the largest chemical plants in Calvert City. He was a devoted member of Arcadia United Methodist Church. He also led a line dancing group performing around the Paducah area for many years. Skip was an avid volunteer at the Senior Citizen Center and was named “Volunteer of the Year” on more than one occasion.
Skip was a devoted husband of over 69 years and spent his lifetime enjoying his wife, children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Crane Griffin of Lexington; daughter Randy Griffin Cvengros (Scott) of Lexington; grandchildren, Graham Griffin of Paducah, Whitney (Ken) Kirk, Brandon (Rachel) Cvengros, and Amanda (Braeden) Cvengros, all of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Eve Griffin of Paducah, and Griffin Kirk of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his son, Theodore “Chip” Roosevelt Griffin, III.
Services will be announced at a later date to be held in Paducah.
