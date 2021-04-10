BELLEVUE, Ohio — Thelma Watson, 83, of Bellevue passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Countryside Manor in Fremont.
She was born September 26, 1937, in Charleston, Missouri, the daughter of Richard and Mary (Terrall) Blagg. The Blagg family lived on Railroad Street in Charleston. They lived in the house that her “Pappa” built by himself for his family. Later their family-operated Blagg’s Grocery and then Blagg’s Auto Repair Garage. Growing up Thelma loved to play baseball with the neighborhood kids and that is where she met her future husband, Ray Watson. They married on October 5, 1952, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. They raised five children in Charleston until 1964 when they moved to Ohio. Thelma loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren brought her so much joy. She also loved working out in her yard and pool area. She loved going to church and serving the Lord. Her legacy will live on in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Artino, Pamela (Randy) Eads, Teresa Dudek, and Sandra (Mike) Burgess; eight grandchildren: Nathan (Mandi) Artino, Tracy (Darrell) Payne, Angela Eads, Krista (Craig) Gerber, Matthew Dudek, Heather Burgess, Andrew Burgess, and Michelle Burgess; a sister, Linda McGuffie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thelma is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary Blagg; husband, Raymond Manuel Watson; infant son, Manuel Watson; grandsons, Brian L. Artino and Bradley A. Burgess; three great-grandchildren in infancy; and siblings, LaVerne Crews, Donald Blagg, Dorothy Stevens, and Eunice Norville.
Private family graveside services will be held at York Chapel Cemetery. Foos & Foos Funeral Service, Bellevue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.
