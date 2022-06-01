Thelma Virginia Grace Sizemore, 83, of West Paducah, died at 6:15 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on Jan. 21, 1939, in Caldwell County, to the late Monroe and Alice Harris. Thelma was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse from Lourdes Hospital. She was a member of the Apostolic House of Prayer.
Thelma is survived by her two daughters, Jamie Taylor and Julia Garatt both of Paducah; stepdaughters, Kathy Sue Anderson of Utah and Vicky Lynn Sizemore of Colorado; stepson, Danny Sizemore of Arizona; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sizemore and her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Fredonia Cemetery in Fredonia, with Rev. Raymond Connor officiating.
Private family visitation will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
