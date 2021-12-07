Thelma Pauline ‘Polly’ Driver Carlton, 88, of Paducah, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her home. Polly was a very active and faithful member of Gospel Assembly Church in Paducah. She was a retired teacher of 19 years at Marshall County High School.
Polly is survived by her brother, Don Driver, of Kevil; one sister, Barbara Nell Naney, of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Carlton; her parents, Paul Harvel Driver and Thelma Ethel French Driver; and one brother, Gene Driver.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Gospel Assembly Church with Encil Edmonds and Mike Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. — noon Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the church.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
