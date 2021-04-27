Thelma L. Kaufman, 89, of Paducah, passed away at 11:03 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center. Thelma was a native of the St. John Community of McCracken County and a longtime member of the St. John Catholic Church. Thelma was a homemaker and a true farmer’s wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Jean Kaufman (Charles) Blackston of Paducah and Linda Kaufman (Leon “Chip”) Alvey of Navarre, FL; four sons, Earl (Ruth Ann) Kaufman, Kenneth Kaufman, Marvin (Karen) Kaufman, and James Kaufman Sr. (Tabaitha) all of Paducah; one sister, Teresa Hill of Burbank, CA; one brother, John F. Toon, Jr of Paducah; 10 grandchildren; MSgt Jennifer Alvey, Nicholas Blackston (Beverlee), James “J.J.” Kaufman Jr (Julianna), Jessica Blackston Colburn (Matthew Colburn), Becca Kaufman, Katelyn Kaufman, Jacob Kaufman, Timothy Kaufman, Samuel Kaufman and Kelli Kaufman all of Paducah; three stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was her husband, George W. “Bill” Kaufman; parents, John Fieldon Toon and Bertha Lenora Englert Toon; two sisters, Alberta Luigs and Lenora Neihoff; four brothers, Leon Toon, Joseph Toon, Herman Toon, and James Albert Toon.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2021, at the St. John Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 27, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. with prayers to be held at 5 p.m.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the St. John Catholic Church, 6705 Old US 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may light a candle or leave a message at www.milnerandorr.com.
