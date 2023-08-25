SMITHLAND — Theah L. Jones, 91, of Smithland, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehab Center in Salem.
Theah was born June 16, 1932, to Hershell H. Potter and Lida L. (Robertson) Potter. She married Allen Jones on Aug. 5, 1950. Theah enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, crocheting and sewing, cooking and all things Cardinals, but most enjoyed spending time with her soul mate and husband of 69 and half years wherever they were, as long as they were together. She was a member of North Livingston Baptist Church.
Theah is survived by her son, Doug (Debbie) Jones, Calvert City; a daughter, Amelia (Buddy) Ramage; grandchildren, Joshua Jones, Kim (Ben) Jernigan, Chase Ramage, Colton (Hannah) Ramage; a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Jernigan; a niece Debra (Van) Rudd and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Allen A. Jones; daughter, Sondra Althea Jones; and parents, Hershell and Lida Potter; and a sister, Lucille Champion.
Friends may visit with the family from noon Saturday Aug. 26, 2023, at Smith Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Danny Starrick officiating. Interment to follow at Iuka Cemetery in Iuka.
Smith Funeral Chapel is handling all arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
