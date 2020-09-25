NEW CONCORD — Terryl Ross Smith, 76, of New Concord, died at 12:09 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mr. Smith was a member of Church in Paris of Paris, Tennessee. He was a retired electrical analyst with Cummins Engines.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda McCorry Smith of New Concord; four daughters, Kim Smith of Lexington, Eritrea Cooper of West Paducah, and Brianna Hill and Jessica McCorry, both of Paducah; a son, Rhoden McCorry of Murray; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Smith and Juanita Hall Smith; a son, Jimmy Smith; a daughter, Michelle Smith; and a sister.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home of Paducah, with Leon White officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. A second memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Ceraland Park in Columbus, Indiana.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
