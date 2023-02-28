HUNTLEY, Ill. —Terry Wayne Thomas, 64, of Huntley, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Gallatin, Tennessee, surrounded by family.

He was born on July 23, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois, to Annie Thomas and the late Tommy Thomas. Growing up in Logan Square neighborhood he formed lifelong friendships, playing in a blues rock band and finding joy in music. Terry met Anne and was married, settling down as a hard-working, dedicated provider for his family as a loving husband, step-father, and grandpa.

