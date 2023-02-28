HUNTLEY, Ill. —Terry Wayne Thomas, 64, of Huntley, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Gallatin, Tennessee, surrounded by family.
He was born on July 23, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois, to Annie Thomas and the late Tommy Thomas. Growing up in Logan Square neighborhood he formed lifelong friendships, playing in a blues rock band and finding joy in music. Terry met Anne and was married, settling down as a hard-working, dedicated provider for his family as a loving husband, step-father, and grandpa.
Terry was happiest when surrounded by family and friends, and brought smiles and laughs whenever he was around. TT, Papa T, T-Bone and Terry Wayne are just some of the names we knew him by. It was so very important to Terry to be a loving, positive and fun uncle, cousin, brother, and son to the entire Thomas family. His family was always his central focus, and surrounded him with love through his final days.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother, James Michael Thomas; brother-in-law, Patrick McCluskey.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Anne Thomas; son, Bobby Gattone (Stefanie); grandchildren, Adelyn and Levi; siblings, Darrell Thomas, Angela McCluskey; nieces and nephews, Anthony, Steven, Kelly, Heather, Trista, Jessica, Bradley, Emily, Kristen and Meghan.
A memorial mass will be held at noon Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St Charles Catholic Church 6922 State Rte. 408 West in Bardwell, Kentucky with Chrispin Oneko officiating. Burial will follow at St Charles Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. — noon Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the church. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Directions Addiction Recovery Services at www.ndars.org or sent to: 500 Coventry Ln, Ste. 270, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.