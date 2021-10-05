Terry Earl Tilley, 70, of West Paducah, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home.
He was a self-employed contractor and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Hannelore Tilley; five children, Timothy Tilley of Zirndorf, Germany, Tammy Bedwell of West Paducah, Sherry Beasley of Kevil, Terry “T.J.” Tilley of West Paducah, and Sheila Wood of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; three siblings, Jerry Venters of Paducah, Mike Tilley of Paducah, and Vicki Knight of Paducah; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents were Eligia and Dorothy Tilley.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
