MAYFIELD — Terry Lynn Thomas, 71, of Mayfield, died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Mr. Thomas was a member of Grace Life Church, a retired electrician with IBEW Local 816 in Paducah and a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie Neel Thomas; three sons, Chris Thomas of Murray, Josh Thomas of Harmony, Pennsylvania, and Sean-Paul Thomas of Mayfield; two daughters, Dawn Thomas of Grand Rivers and Britteny Wroblewski of Murray; two brothers, Dennis Thomas of Paducah and Alan Thomas of Mayfield; a sister, Darla Thomas of Mayfield; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Thomas; and a grandson. His parents were James Harold and Martha Barlow Thomas.
A private family graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery. The Rev. Chad Lamb will officiate. Interment will follow.
Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Friends may leave the family condolences or sign the guestbook at byrnfuneralhome.net.
