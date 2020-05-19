METROPOLIS — Terry Schmidt, 55, of Metropolis, passed away May 16, 2020.
Due to current health and safety directives, services for Terry will remain private with the Rev. David Deem officiating in Masonic Cemetery.
Terry worked for Distributors Warehouse, Inc. in Paducah, Kentucky and was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Metropolis.
Terry is survived by his mother, Karol Schmidt; sister, Sherry Kammler and husband Ron; brother, Timothy Schmidt and wife Brenda; nephew, Steven Schmidt; niece, Madison Schmidt; and 3 great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darrel Ray Schmidt; and grandparents, Alfred and Alberta Schmidt and Spence and Dorothy Kidd.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com and cards for the family may be directed to the funeral home at PO Box 760, Metropolis, IL, 62960.
Arrangements were entrusted to Aik
ins-Farmer-Loftus-Mc
Manus Funeral Home.
