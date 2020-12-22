Terry Pehm

BARDWELL — Terry Ray Pehm, 70, of Bardwell, died on Friday, December 18, 2020, at his home.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam conflict as a door gunner.
Mr. Pehm is survived by two daughters, Angela Pehm Henley of Marshall County and Terri Fitzgerald of Jacksonville, Florida; a son, Kevin Pehm of Beaumont, Texas; a brother, Leonard Pehm Jr. of Charleston, Missouri; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Annie Shoffner Pehm; a sister; and three brothers. His parents were Leonard Pehm Sr. and Hester Hall Pehm.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with the Rev. Debbie Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Ducks Unlimited Memorial Contribution, 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120.
