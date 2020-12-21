BARDWELL — Terry Ray Pehm, 70, of Bardwell, died Friday, December 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam conflict as a door gunner.
Terry is survived by two daughters, Angela Pehm Henley of Marshall County and Terri Fitzgerald of Jacksonville, Florida; his son, Kevin Pehm of Beaumont, Texas; one brother, Leonard Pehm, Jr. of Charleston, Missouri; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Annie Shoffner Pehm; one sister, Susan Owens; three brothers, Obie Pehm, Patrick Pehm and William Carter; and his parents, Leonard Pehm Sr. and Hester Hall Pehm.
Funeral services for Terry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Debbie Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the service time of 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Terry Pehm to Ducks Unlimited Memorial Contribution: One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
