BENTON — The proud daughter of Treva E. Sloan of Benton. Terry was born in Benton and remained local for her entire life. Married to Leslie L. Peck (deceased 7/27/2019) of Benton, she was dotingly in love and remained by his side through immense tribulations and glorious memories. She was the epitome of class and never faltered in the practice of the teachings of the Lord. There was no person, no matter how wretched or sinful, that she would not be an advocate to turn the eyes of God on them. She was sincere in her greetings and had genuine concern about the interests and well being of others. As beautiful inside as she was outside, her heart was only one of a multitude of beguiling assets she possessed. She put the weight of the world on her shoulders and was, hands down, the most selfless person you have met. Her wisdom, kindness, and candid sense of humor will radiate across the minds of those who met her, forevermore. The world has lost the mother all mothers should be, the grandmother all grandmothers should be, the friend all friends should be, and we got to call her all of these.
Her grief-stricken family includes her brother Jim Sloan of Mayfield; sister Betty Salyers of Frankfort; daughter Sinda, son in law, Sean and grandson, Ian Ketron of Lexington; son, Johnny, and daughter-in-law Tracy, granddaughters Kaytlin and Hayley, all of Lexington; and unborn (first) great-grandchild, Penelope.
Mom, we will see you every day in our hearts and memories. Rest peacefully with dad now. Love you more..
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home with Jim Sloan and David Hendrickson officiating.
Interment will follow in the Fairdealing Church of Christ Cemetery.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
