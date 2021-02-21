Terry Nelson, 75, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at his home.
Terry was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 1946, to Lopez and Monette Nelson. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Enrichment Corporation.
Mr. Nelson is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mari Dean Nelson; his daughter, Lisa Cochran (Jason), of Paducah; his son, Brad Nelson, of Thompson Station, Tennessee; his step-sons, Dale and Gary Lynn; his sister Glenda Grant of Calabasas, California; his grandchildren, Alexis Cochran, Landon Nelson and Jonathan Nelson; his step-grandchildren, Gary Dean Lynn and Zachary Lynn; several step great-grandchildren.
Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by parents, Lopez Nelson and Monette Ray Nelson.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
All arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
