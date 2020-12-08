GRAND RIVERS — Terry Glenn Mott, age 74 of Grand Rivers, died on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was retired from Degussia where he worked in the maintenance department. He was a member and trustee of Grand Rivers Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Sue Mott of Grand River; son, Tad Mott of Calvert City; daughter, Ginger Young, of Benton; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Margaret (Ferguson) Mott; and a great-granddaughter.
A Funeral service will be held at Collier Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mark Gill officiating. Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, all services will be private.
