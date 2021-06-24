MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Terry Wayne Martin of Memphis, formerly of Paducah, died 5:27 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Regional One Health in Memphis.
He was of the Baptist faith and a retired supervisor at Continental Cement in Memphis.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Martin White of Paducah; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins
He was preceded in death by a brother and a sister. His parents were Jerry Wilbert Martin and Dorothy Cooper Martin.
Funeral services have been scheduled for noon Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Raynarldo Henderson and Rev. James L. Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.
This service will be livestreamed on Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC Facebook page beginning at 11:50 a.m.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.