KEVIL — Terry Manning, 66, of Kevil, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
Terry was born in Paris, Tennessee, on October 13, 1953, to Carse and Mildred Manning. Terry and his twin brother Gerry were the first set of twins born at the Henry County General Hospital. Terry owned and operated Manning’s Auto Salvage in Kevil, for over 30 plus years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE). Terry was an avid antique collector, loved auctions, and a fan of yard sales. Terry spent most of his days riding around in his little red truck with a cab full of beagles. He loved his garden and animals, especially his beagle dog, Chester.
Terry is survived by one daughter April Grim (Darrell) of Kevil, one granddaughter Brittany Canter of Kevil, and one special niece, Amanda Scott of Kevil. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carse Manning and Mildred Overcast Manning and nine brothers, Gene, Veltman, Max, Glenn, Robert, Hal, Kenny, Gerry, and Donald.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 6 — 8 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, KY.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel, La Center, with Rev. Bill Ogden officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
