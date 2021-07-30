Terry M. Sills, 87, of Paducah, passed away at 8:12 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Sills was a Baptist minister, member of West End Baptist Church of Paducah, and pastored several area churches, director of missions for Blood River Baptist Association.
He is survived by two daughters, Laura Paschall and husband Mark of Murray, Terri Fitch and husband Bryan of Herrin, Illinois; one brother, Joe D. Sills of Rockledge, Florida; four grandchildren, Tara Sills of St. Louis, Missouri, Jill (Joshua) Clark of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Mark Austin Paschall of Hazel, Amanda Paschall of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Willodene Sills; parents, Terry L. and Trentie Nell (Waller) Sills; son, Stephen Douglas Sills; and sister, Martha Swanson.
Local visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. A second visitation will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home in Murray.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Sinking Spring Cemetery in Murray with the Rev. Jordan Roach and the Rev. Monte Hodges officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to The Gideons International, Paducah South Camp, P.O. Box 3232, Paducah, KY 42002-3232; or Sinking Spring Cemetery, C/O Mark Paschall, 1434 Billy Paschall Road, Murray, KY 42071.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.