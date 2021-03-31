Terry Lynn Penix, 74, of Paducah, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home.
Terry was born on August 9, 1946, in Paducah, to Barbara E. Colvin Penix of Paducah and the late William E. Penix. He was a graduate of Lone Oak High School and currently a member of Faith Baptist Church in Paducah. Terry pastored churches in Cairo, Illinois, and Arlington, Kentucky, sang in numerous nursing homes and at the Senior Citizens Center in Paducah. Terry was loved for his outgoing personality, friendliness and love of singing gospel music. Terry loved fishing, spending time with his family and watching the many birds he fed in his backyard. Terry served in the National Guard. He worked for 22 years on a snack route for Kas Foods and opened his own jewelry business in the fall of 1992.
Terry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Teresa King Penix; three daughters, Laurel Grider of Lebanon, Tennessee, Heather Fortner of Benton and Kelly Kelley of Mayfield; a son, Lance Penix of Paducah; 11 grandchildren, Lydia, Hannah, Sarah and Rebekah Grider, Shelby, Reese and Addie Fortner, Erika, Hayden and Kendall Kelley and Knox Penix; six great-grandchildren, Immanuel, Reign, Phoenix, Ann’Berlin, Abriel and Adam; a brother, Bruce Penix of West Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Harold M. Draper officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service hour of noon Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.