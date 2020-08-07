Terry Lynn Hagan Carter, 61, of Tompkinsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, surrounded by her loving family during treatment at UK Healthcare in Lexington for a brief illness.
She was born Nov. 6, 1958, in Tompkinsville to the late Melba (Short) and Gene Rowland Hagan. She graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1976 and earned her Registered Nursing degree from Kentucky Baptist Hospital in Louisville in 1980. Terry Lynn married William Michael Carter Aug. 7, 1976, at the Tompkinsville home of her parents.
She worked 42 years as a nurse before retiring in January 2020; she had served as director of nursing, a home health nurse and an emergency room nurse at Monroe County Medical
Center.
She also served eight years as a Republican board member of the Monroe County
Board of Elections.
Terry Lynn, known affectionately as Taddy to her family, lived life to the fullest. She focused on making life better for those around her, including her patients, co-workers, friends and especially her beloved family of four children and five grandchildren, including three sets of twins.
She lived her mottos that “it’s better to give than to receive” and “never pass up an opportunity to celebrate.”
Those celebrating her life include husband Michael Carter, M.D.; daughters Allison Rains, M.D., and husband Martin Rains, M.D., of Paducah, Caroline Carter and Cassidy Carter, both of Tompkinsville; son John Michael Carter and wife Aryn of Lexington; grandchildren Carter Gregory Rains, Madeline Charlotte Rains, Brooks Michael Rains, Elizabeth “Ellee” Carter and Jack Hagan Carter; brothers Steve Hagan and wife Jane, and John Hagan and wife Crystal Hagan, D.M.D., all of Tompkinsville.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Tompkinsville First Baptist Church. Burial will be private. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in honor of Jack Hagan Carter or to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University in honor of Caroline Carter. www.yokleytriblefuneral
