BENTON — Terry Lee Powell, 74, of Benton, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his residence in Benton. Mr. Powell was co-owner of local H&R Block Franchises and was a member of New Zion Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a US Army veteran and lived on base at the Army War College while working at the Pentagon.
He was the son of the late Alton Powell and Maudene (Ham) Powell of Benton.
He is survived by one daughter, Tammy Willie and husband Kevin of Benton; two sons, Tommy Powell and wife Bridget of Benton and Jamey Powell and wife Wendy of Benton; two brothers: Freddy and Donald Powell both of Benton; two sisters, Linda Thompson and Joyce Hill both of Benton; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and his wife Janette (Nelson) Powell.
Funeral service were held Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton. Rev. Dale Taylor and Rev. Mike Littrell officiated. Interment followed in New Zion Cemetery, Benton.
The family ask memorial contributions be made to the New Zion Baptist Church Building Fund, 2900 Wadesboro Rd. S., Benton, KY 42025; or online at www.newzionbaptist.com.
To send flowers to the family of Terry Powell, please visit Tribute Store.
