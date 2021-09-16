Terry Lee Holder, 63, of Grand Rivers, passed away at 1:39 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Crittenden Community Hospital in Marion.
He was a towboat captain for Ingram Barge Company and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Darla Holder of Grand Rivers; one son, Ronnie Riley (Rhonda) of Reidland; two daughters, Emilee Holder of Ledbetter, Elizabeth Holder of Smithland; four brothers, Jerry Holder (Gail) of Ledbetter, Kenneth Holder of Nevada, Gary Holder (Louise) of Metropolis, Richard Sedberry (Jackie) of Paducah; one sister, Linda Burk of Metropolis; seven grandchildren, Alyson Jones, Walker Riley, Lilly Huennekens, Sophie Riley, Taylor Holder, Mason Holder, Milan Holder; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Ray and Doris Lee (McClure) Holder; two daughters, Crystal Holder and Heather Holder; one brother, Harvey Holder.
Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rocky Hill and Bro. Keith Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
