PRINCETON — Terry Lee Floyd, 64, of Princeton, passed away on Jan. 22, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Mr. Floyd was a retired truck driver. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting, and four-wheeling.
Surviving are his daughter, Tabitha Floyd of Princeton; two sisters, Judy Skinner of Benton and Louise Richie of Paducah; four brothers, Mark Floyd of Paducah, Danny Floyd of Paducah, David Floyd of Paducah, and William Riley of Boaz; three grandchildren, Zachary Joyce, MaKenzi (Taylor) Haberlock, and Hannah (Austin) Ryan all of Princeton; five great-grandchildren, Bryleigh, Brayden, Rayleigh-Jo, Daxton, Rayden; and his companion and soulmate of 21 years, Lanna Thompson of Princeton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete Floyd and Clara Millay Floyd; former wife, Ludie Floyd; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Pleasant officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Hickory.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
