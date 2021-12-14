CALVERT CITY — Terry Allen Kilby, 55, of Calvert City, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home.
He worked as a cook at Dairy Queen and was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
He is survived by his parents, Donald and Shirley Doughty Kilby, brother, Troy Kilby of Hendersonville, Tennessee; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his two uncles.
Friends may call from 11 a.m — 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Services will be held at 1 p.m Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Darvin Stom officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.