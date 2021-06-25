Terry Matthew “Happy” Johnson, 52, of Paducah, died at 9:57 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Christ Temple Apostolic Church and was a former taxicab driver for Blue Dot Taxicab Service.
He is survived by one son, Johnathan Johnson of La Center; one daughter, Daishae Johnson of Drakesboro; one grandson; four brothers, Robert L. Hines Jr. of Bartlett, Tennessee; Dan Johnson Jr. and Ray Anthony Johnson, both of Paducah, and Henry Johnson of Lancaster, California; two sisters, Marilyn Ann Murray and Denise Johnson, both of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by one sister. His parents were Dan Johnson Sr. and Mary Alice Jones Johnson.
Services are scheduled for noon Monday, June 28, 2021, at Oasis Christian Center in Paducah with the Revs. Larry Starnes and James L. Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call from 10 a.m.-noon Monday at the church.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.