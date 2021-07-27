Terry Glen Choate, 48, of Bardwell, passed away at 6:56 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, surrounded by his family and friends.
Terry was born on Jan. 27, 1973, to Gloria Pair Choate and the late Glen Thomas Choate. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cunningham. Terry was a very talented musician. He could play any instrument, even if he was modest and said he couldn’t. Terry was blessed with the ability to play most instruments by ear. He had been a member of the musical bands “Freeway” and “Revelation.” Terry not only played, but was an avid writer of music. In his free time, he loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren who called him “the best Pop’s ever”.
Terry’s talents didn’t end with music. He was also an amazing athlete while in high school at Carlisle County. He loved playing basketball alongside his teammates. Terry often told many stories of getting in trouble with Coach Slone for laughing. He said it was always Kevin Lambert getting him into trouble by whispering in his ear, “I Wanna Rock!”.
Terry will be forever missed by his wife, Brigitte Ivey Choate of Bardwell; his daughter, Jordan Choate of Bardwell; his mother, Gloria Choate of Bardwell; his step-children, that he loved as though they were his own, Mallory Slayden (Jeromy) of Clinton and Mason Murphy of Murray; three grandchildren, Abby and Noah Slayden of Clinton and Luca Choate of Bardwell; three brothers, David Thomas (Dorothy) of Hickman, Malcolm Thomas of Bangor, Maine, and Charles Choate (April) of Hickman; one sister, Sarah Choate of Hickman; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Perry and Sydney Ivey of Cunningham; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Thomas Choate; and his grandparents, Ernest Shelton and Mary Ages Choate and Apvel Edwin and Idyle Pair.
Funeral services for Terry will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with David Hardy and Tim Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at the funeral home.
Those serving as pallbearers will be Brian Ballard, Todd Tyler, Matt Mikil, Jeff Oliver, Brian Jenkins and Calvin Larkins.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Terry Glen Choate to the Gideon’s International Carlisle-West Graves Camp, PO Box 608, Cunningham, KY 42035.
