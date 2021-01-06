BENTON — Terry Lee Gardner, 66, of Benton, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was a retired deputy jailer and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are a son, Jason Gardner of Symsonia, a daughter, Hollie Jo Thomasson of Calvert City; a stepdaughter, Erin Powell of Benton; a brother, Earl Gardner of Statesboro, Georgia; three sisters, Glenda Donohue of Rossville, Georgia, Marylin Gardner of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, and Lana Blood of Panama City, Florida; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernist and Verble Gardner; and two brothers.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Joel Frizzell and Darrin Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be given at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
