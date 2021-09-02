Terry E. Ransom, 74, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.
Terry was born in Paducah on Dec. 27, 1946, to the late Rogers and Louanna Bradley Ransom. He was the manager at Hickman Country Club for many years, served in the Army Reserve for 12 years and was a member of Barlow Baptist Church. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and a member of SAE fraternity. Terry enjoyed playing the banjo and had a deep love for music and collecting vinyl records.
Terry is survived by his wife of 20 years, Iris Ransom; one son, Brian Oneal Hightower; two grandchildren, Megan Day Hightower and Abigail Claire Hightower; one niece, Stacey Ransom; along with several cousins and his special cousins, Linda Obannon and Jimmy Ransom.
He was preceded in death by one brother who lost his life while serving our country in the Vietnam War, Bradley R. Ransom, and his parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Hickman Country Club from 2-4 p.m.
