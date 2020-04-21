Terry Lynn Dowdy Sr., 57, of Paducah, died at 10:57 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Dowdy of Paducah; one son, Terry Dowdy Jr. of Paducah; three daughters, Susan Timpe of Benton, Terri Renee Richards of Paducah and Nicole Dowdy of Shelbyville; four brothers, Jimmy Dowdy of Mayfield, Don Nance of Paducah, Danni Nance of Paducah and David Dowdy of Bowling Green; one sister, Charlotte Osborne of Paducah; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edwin Dowdy and Annie Louise (Grim) Nance; and one brother.
Private graveside services will be held at Clark’s River Cemetery in Symsonia.
There will be no visitation.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
