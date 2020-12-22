Terry Lynn Dowdy Jr., 33, of Paducah died at 9:11 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Dowdy built and installed pools.
He is survived by his mother, Kim Dowdy of Paducah; three sisters, Susan Timpe of Benton and Terri Renee Richards and Nicole Dowdy, both of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Dowdy Sr.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. today, December 23, 2020, at Clarks River Cemetery in Symsonia with the Rev. Jim Boyd officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
