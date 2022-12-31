MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Rev. Terry Clapp, 90, of Murfreesboro, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. A native of Hardmoney, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Freeman Terry and Iva Mae Keeling Clapp. Rev. Clapp was also preceded in death by his wife Frankie Nell Chandler Clapp who died on Dec. 29, 2020, a daughter, Pamela Ann Clapp Mills; and a son, David Terry Clapp.

Rev. Clapp is survived by his son, Roger Clapp, Sr. and his wife Julia of Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Louis Mills, Roger Clapp, Jr., Lauren DeStefano, Jessica Owens, and Terri Beth Miller; seven great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Lisa Glass Clapp of Cleveland, Tennessee.

