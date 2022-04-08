Dr. Terry L.
Calhoun, 72, of Kuttawa, formerly of Between the Rivers, died at 1:55 p.m. Monday, April 4,
2022 at Jefferson County Memorial in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and had retired from the Veterans Administration Clinic in Paducah in 2019.
He was preceded in death by one son, Zachary Woods. His parents were Terry Ney and Loraine Johnston Calhoun.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Angela Dodge Calhoun of Kuttawa; three sons, Matthew T. Calhoun of Albany, California, Tommy Calhoun, Asheville, North Carolina, Josh Woods
of Kansas City, Missouri; one sister Martha Cook of Murray; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services
will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Dunn’s
Funeral Home in Eddyville with the
Rev. Bryan Grigg officiating and burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday and anytime Saturday until funeral time.
Memorial donations may be made to Brightlife Farms in Princeton.
