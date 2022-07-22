Terry Booth

Terry Joe Booth, 53, of the Hickory community, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his residence. Terry was retired from the Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation where he worked on the line receiving department.
Survivors include his wife, Toni Carol Booth of Hickory; daughter, Hannah (Michael) Darnell of Mayfield; son, Garrett Booth of Hickory; three brothers, Joe Pat (Martha) Gibson of Hickory, Pete Booth of Fulton, and Adam (Monecca) Booth of Castalian Springs, TN; four sisters, Stacie Booth of Palmersville, TN, Betty (Donnie) Reed of Portland, TN, Sandy Booth of Wingo, and Ranetta (Michael) Carr of Wingo.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mae (Gibson) Booth; grandparents, Joe Bill and Mag Gibson and James Houston and Annie (Salmon) Booth; brother, Kerry “Poss” Booth; and a sister, Selina Booth.
Funeral services for Terry will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Ronnie Stinson Sr. will officiate with burial to follow in the Wingo Cemetery. Friends are invited to call between 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Renny Collins, David Collins, Roger Collins, Mark Burnette, Donnie James, Tony Hudson, Charles Elliott and Paul Caldwell.
