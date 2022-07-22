Terry Booth

Terry Joe Booth, 53, of the Hickory community, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his residence. Terry was retired from the Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation where he worked on the line receiving department.

Survivors include his wife, Toni Carol Booth of Hickory; daughter, Hannah (Michael) Darnell of Mayfield; son, Garrett Booth of Hickory; three brothers, Joe Pat (Martha) Gibson of Hickory, Pete Booth of Fulton, and Adam (Monecca) Booth of Castalian Springs, TN; four sisters, Stacie Booth of Palmersville, TN, Betty (Donnie) Reed of Portland, TN, Sandy Booth of Wingo, and Ranetta (Michael) Carr of Wingo.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In