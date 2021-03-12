MURRAY — Terry “Beaver” Lynn Love, 66, of Murray, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
He was born Nov. 6, 1954, in Hickman, the son of the late Sam Love Jr. and Dorothy Petty Love.
He lived in Paducah most of his life and was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church and the Local Laborers Union 1214. He loved UK Wildcat basketball, adult coloring, painting, wrestling, shopping and his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Love Kineman.
He is survived by a daughter, Misty Love Stevens of Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas; a partner, Amber Varner Love and a stepdaughter, Christine Coles Tapia, both of Draffenville; four grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and a little dog named Mater.
Visitation with the family will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021. Services will be held at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of the Marshall County Funeral Home with Joe Day officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Mask will be required as well as social distancing and no hugging or shaking hands.
