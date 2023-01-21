On Jan. 18, 2023, Terrella Lee (Richardson) Hancock passed away peacefully at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital under hospice care. She was 64 years of age.
Terrella was born on Dec. 19, 1958. She was a long time member of the Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of Lone Oak High School and Louisville Dental School as a Dental Technician. Terrella loved family time and she loved to hang out with her friends since grade school and with her special friend, Danny Vinson, One of her favorite sports was snow skiing in the Colorado Rockies. She liked planting flowers. She had a special love for her cats and her dog, Abby.
Terrella is survived by her twin sisters, Brenda Kaye (Richardson) Dodd, husband, Max of West Paducah and Linda Faye (Richardson) Johnson, husband, Roddy of Paducah; sister-in-law, Mila Richardson of Calvert City; two nephews, Tony Curtis Dodd, wife, Tina of Calvert City, Paul Anthony Richardson, wife, Kathleen of Pearl River, Louisiana; three nieces, Alissa Kaye (Dodd) Gannaway, husband, Rob of McCordsville Indiana, Laura Faye (Johnson) Dehart, husband, Randy of Paducah, and Emily (Johnson) Ferrer husband, Nick of Chicago, Illinois; great nephew, John Dehart of Paducah; three great nieces, Elizabeth (Libby) Dodd, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Molly Gannaway, of Nappanee, Indiana, and Ella Dehart of Paducah; several cousins.
Preceding in death was her husband, Grant Hancock; parents, Robert Terrell Richardson and Rosa Lee Elliott Richardson; one brother, J.T. Richardson.
No funeral or memorial service are immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a celebration is scheduled.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
