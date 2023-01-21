On Jan. 18, 2023, Terrella Lee (Richardson) Hancock passed away peacefully at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital under hospice care. She was 64 years of age.

Terrella was born on Dec. 19, 1958. She was a long time member of the Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of Lone Oak High School and Louisville Dental School as a Dental Technician. Terrella loved family time and she loved to hang out with her friends since grade school and with her special friend, Danny Vinson, One of her favorite sports was snow skiing in the Colorado Rockies. She liked planting flowers. She had a special love for her cats and her dog, Abby.

To plant a tree in memory of Terrella Hancock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In