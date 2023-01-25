Memorial services for Terrella Richardson Hancock, 64, of Paducah, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan., 29, 2023, at the Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Bud Russell officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3950 Lovelaceville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
