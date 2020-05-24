Terrance Mario Carnes, born in Louisville, on February 18, 1950, passed away at Baptist Health Paducah in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Jolyn and Trevor Carnes; grandchildren, Khailyn Sullivan and Sadie Harrison; his sisters, Dee (Wayne) Pusey and Susie (Steve) Leg; and his brother Michael (Karen) Carnes. He was preceded into death by his parents, Frank Carnes and Josephine Fucci; and his older brother Roland Carnes. Mario led a full life, rich with friends, family, and experiences.
As a young man, he attended the University of Louisville on a scholarship for track and participated in other various sporting events such as marathons and cross-country runs. Shortly after, he attended the Culinary Institute of Washington D.C and graduated as a classically trained chef. Mario then went on to take up residence on the coasts of Florida, where he worked in various seaside gourmet restaurants, and even had a cameo in the 1981 major production film Ghost Story.
After spending his early adult years on the beaches of Florida, Mario settled down in Paducah. After the move, Mario fostered various restaurants and business ventures such as Mario’s in Murray and other well-liked restaurants in Western Kentucky region. He is also well-known as the former head chef in some of the area’s premier restaurants such as Cynthia’s and Jeremiah’s, where he was famous for his gourmet steaks.
Mario was a natural socialite who never met a stranger. He will be remembered for his tremendous laugh, his warming and generous personality, and above all else, his unwavering love for friends and family.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
