MURRAY — Terie Burkeen Frederick, 63, of Murray, died at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was a member of the Grace Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Michael Burkeen; a grandson, Elijah Burkeen; and two brothers, Mike Stephenson and David Stephenson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Frederick; a son, Jason Burkeen; and her parents, Charles and Wilma Dean Nance Stephenson.
A private funeral will be held with burial in Murray City Cemetery.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
