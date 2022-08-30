METROPOLIS — Teresa Grace, 74, of Metropolis, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Teresa was born on April 3, 1948, in Metropolis to Floyd and Martha Walsh Grace. Teresa was determined to provide for her son Chad, so she began her employment working during Christmas for Michaelson’s downtown Paducah. She later gained employment at Union Carbide becoming Martin Marietta then USEC Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. Her tenure at USEC began in security and later evolved into a security position of badge and pass. Employees and visitors at the C Plant site during her stay most likely enjoyed making her acquaintance. Teresa was an excellent marksman that went on to compete in many competitions. She was a member of the Martin-Marietta Combat Pistol Team and the secretary for the Massac Gun and Bow Club. She retired from USEC after 25 years. Teresa also enjoyed crafts, collecting and shopping for antiques. Her great love of her grandchildren, Brandon and Sophia along with her many cats will always be remembered.
