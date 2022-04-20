Teresa Gail Tucker McKinney, 61, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at River Haven Nursing and Rehab in Paducah.
Teresa was a devoted member of St. Francis De Sales church in Paducah and a member of The Legion of Mary. She was a 1978 graduate of Reidland High School. She loved her dog, Junior. She also enjoyed photography and making rosaries.
She is survived by two brothers, Joe Thomas Tucker, Jr. (Tammy) of Paducah, and Michael Tucker (Gretchen) of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Thomas Tucker Sr. and Betty Sue (Turner) Tucker; one sister, Amanda Elizabeth Tucker; two brothers, Larry Joe Tucker and Baby Joe Tucker; two nephews, David Michael and Daniel Mitchell Tucker; one niece, Kammi Jo Tucker.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Francis De Sales in Paducah with Gary Clark officiating.
Memorial Visitation will be from 8 a.m. — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the church.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
