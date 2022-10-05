GOLO — Teena Crawford, 60, of Golo, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Teena loved to read and be outdoors, especially if she was camping. She was a former licensed practical nurse, wife, mom, Mimi, and neighbor. Teena enjoyed spending time with friends and her grandchildren were the apples of her eye. She was of the church of Christ faith.
Teena is survived by her husband, Jerry Crawford; two daughters, Cortney (Bill) Burgess of Cunningham and Kacie (Daniel) Tynes of Golo; two sisters, Yolanda (Mike) Mathis and Ramona (Paul) Redden; four grandchildren, Gavin Kimbro, Victoria Tynes, Landon Spalding, and Eli Tynes; two nieces, and two nephews.
Preceding Teena in death are her parents, Benton and Trilma Mullins; and her in-laws, Stanley and Edith Crawford.
A memorial service for Teena will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at New Liberty Baptist Church (located at 3016 Golo Road, Mayfield, 42066). Friends may visit the family at the church from 1 p.m. to service hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made in Teena’s honor to New Liberty Cemetery Fund (c/o Roger Kendall, 523 Bob Road, Mayfield, 42066).
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
