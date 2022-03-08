Teddy Wayne Matlock, 73, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama.
Mr. Matlock was a carpenter and a member of Gospel Mission Worship Center.
He is survived by his wife, Vanessa “Miller” Matlock of Paducah; four sons, Russell Scott Matlock and wife Christa of Paducah, Jason Paul Matlock and wife April of Bowling Green, Billy Wilford and wife Stacie of Nashville, Tennessee, Chris Clark and wife Kate of Hoover, Alabama; two daughters, Tara Meredith and husband John of Paducah, Whitney Smith and husband Taylor of Paducah; one brother, Jackie Lynn Matlock of East Peoria, Illinois; two sisters, Linda Lynn of East Peoria, Illinois, Brenda Durbin of Fortville, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice (Davenport) Matlock; parents, Hubert Matlock and Hattie Mae Matlock; six sisters, Mary Ball, Sue Matlock, Ina Kaiser, Joyce Betson, Patsy Thompson, Wanda Uphoff; two brothers, Hubert Matlock Jr., Bill Matlock; great-grandson, Braydion Scott Matlock.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Gospel Mission Worship Center in Reidland with Jim Wright and John Smithmier officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Gospel Mission Worship Center. A second visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time on Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Gospel Mission Worship Center Building Fund, 6905 Benton Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
