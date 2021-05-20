LOUISVILLE — Teddy Gene West, 83, of Louisville, formerly of Mayfield, died on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Forest Springs Health Campus in Louisville.
He was a member of the First Christian Disciples of Christ in Louisville. Teddy received a draftsmanship degree from Miami Dade College, and was a retired home builder.
He is survived by his wife, Fran West; two daughters, Jan West of Louisville and Nikki Manscill of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother, Dr. Danny (Phyllis) West of Murray; one sister, Judy (Don) Harralson of Sanibel Island, Florida; and two grandchildren, Lilly and Lauren Goldberg of Louisville.
Teddy was preceded in death by one son, Jeff West; and his parents, Norman and Geneva Coplen West.
A graveside service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021. Glenn Evens will officiate. Interment will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Paul Atkinson, Doug Walker, Richard Chapman, and Kirk Byrn III will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the First Christian Church, 111 South 9th St. Mayfield, KY 42066.
