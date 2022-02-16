Tana Skelton Williams, 39, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Tana was born in Paducah on May 18, 1982, to Richard and Cassy Humphreys Skelton of Paducah. She was a member of Heartland Church. Tana loved the Lord and served him across the world, including three mission trips to Brazil and one to Thailand. She was a strong willed and confident woman, but loved her friends and family with all her heart, including her three special dogs. Tana was extremely athletic in high school and loved to compete in softball, cheerleading and gymnastics. In her down time, she loved to curl up with her dogs and watch any and all Murder Mystery documentaries and specials.
Tana is survived by her husband of 16 years, Matthew Williams of Paducah; her parents, Richard and Cassy Skelton of Paducah; mother and father-in-law, Lisa and Mark Williams of La Center; brother-in-law, Jeff (Misty) Williams of La Center; two nieces, Taylor Skelton (Kaleb) Shaikh of Paducah and Ally Williams of La Center; three nephews, Ridge Smith of Symsonia, Max Williams of La Center and Landon Baker of Paducah; great-nephew, Raylan Shaikh of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Tara Skelton Baker; maternal grandparents, Rubert and Marie Humphreys; paternal grandparents, Artie and Ruth Skelton; and her “Bonus” grandma and grandpa, Bill and Lois Slimp.
Funeral services for Tana will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Heartland Church in Paducah with Rev. Nathan Joyce and Rev. Glenn Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service time of 2 2 p.m. at Heartland Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Tana Skelton Williams to Heartland Church, Attn: A.C.T.S. Ministry: 4777 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
