METROPOLIS, Ill. — Tamzyn RayElle Reed, 2 months and 13 days, infant daughter of Tyler Reed and Charlee Swader, passed away at 4:32 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Massac Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with the Rev. David Deem officiating. A private family burial will follow.
Tamzyn is survived by her parents, Tyler Reed and Charlee Swader; her GiGi, Casey Ferguson; her Nanny, Donna Carman; her Pop Pop, Van Reed; and her Great Ma Maw, Sherry Williams.
Tamzyn was preceded in death by her Great Pa Paw, Bill Williams, and Great Grandpa, Charles “Fergie” Ferguson.
